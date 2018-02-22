All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    22/02/2018 15:49 GMT

    Retro Baby Names: The Girls' And Boys' Names From The 1900s That Are Enjoying A Comeback

    Gladys and Leslie are ready for a comeback.

    Baby name trends come and go and it seems an increasing number of parents-to-be are choosing names that would have been popular in their great grandparents’ era.

    HuffPost UK has looked at baby name data from the Office for National Statistics and found that there are a fair few similarities between the most recent official list of the most popular baby names in England and Wales and the names which were popular in the 1900s. 

    Girls’ names, such as Florence, Alice, Ivy, Lily and Elsie, were popular both in 1904 and in 2016. There are, however, some girls’ names - Doris, Gladys and Hilda - that were popular in 1904, yet are very rarely used today.

    Interestingly, many of the popular boys’ names in 1904 aren’t that dissimilar to those that are popular today, with many still ranking in the top 100. 

    So whether you’re looking for a retro name that is enjoying a resurgence or something more unique, take inspiration from the lists below. 

    George Marks via Getty Images

    We’ve compared the most popular names from 1904 with the most recent baby name data to show how they’re faring today.

    The most popular girls’ names in 1904:

    1. Mary (Currently #250)

    2. Florence (Currently #19)

    3. Doris (Currently #2,547)

    4. Edith (Currently #96)

    5. Dorothy (Currently #274)

    6. Annie (Currently #108)

    7. Margaret (Currently #423)

    8. Alice (Currently #17)

    9. Elizabeth (Currently #85)

    10. Elsie (Currently #31)

    11. Gladys (Currently #4,763)

    12. Winifred (Currently #790)

    H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images

    13. Ethel (Currently #1,834)

    14. Hilda (Currently #3,609)

    15. Lilian (Currently #630)

    16. Ivy (Currently #33)

    17. Violet (Currently #85)

    18. Kathleen (Currently #938)

    19. Ellen (Currently #475)

    20. Lily (Currently #7)

    21. Sarah (Currently #96)

    22. Nellie (Currently #310)

    23. Emily (Currently #3)

    24. Mabel (Currently #210)

    25. Ada (Currently #164).

    H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images

    The most popular boys’ names in 1904:

    1. William (Currently #10)

    2. John (Currently #120)

    3. George (Currently #3)

    4. Thomas (Currently #9)

    5. Arthur (Currently #30)

    6. James (Currently #12)

    7. Charles (Currently #72)

    8. Frederick (Currently #76)

    9. Albert (Currently #64)

    10. Ernest (Currently #320)

    11. Alfred (Currently #111)

    12. Edward (Currently #23)

    13. Joseph (Currently #22)

    H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images

    14. Harold (Currently #1,123)

    15. Robert (Currently #109)

    16. Frank (Currently #175)

    17. Henry (Currently #15)

    18. Harry (Currently #2)

    19. Walter (Currently #341)

    20. Reginald (Currently #296)

    21. Herbert (Currently #672)

    22. Leonard (Currently #249)

    23. Stanley (Currently #65)

    24. Leslie (Currently #4,023)

    25. Richard (Currently #278).

    Tom Kelley Archive via Getty Images

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    14 Perfect Baby Names For Children Born In The Winter Months
    MORE:parentsBabiesPregnancyparents-to-beBaby Names

    Conversations