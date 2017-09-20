Flower Baby Names Are Trending For Girls In England And Wales

Flower and plant inspired baby names for girls are trending in England and Wales, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal.

There are 12 floral inspired names in the top 100 most popular names given to baby girls in 2016, with some jumping up more than 400 places on the list over the last 10 years.

Lily replaced Poppy in the top 10 girls’ names in 2016, jumping up six places from 2015, to take the number seven spot.

But while Poppy may have been ousted from its top 10 spot, it still proved very popular coming in at number 13 - with 2,506 babies born in 2016 given this name.