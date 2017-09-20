All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    20/09/2017 10:17 BST | Updated 20/09/2017 12:04 BST

    Flower Baby Names Are Trending For Girls In England And Wales

    Brace yourself for classes full of: 🌸 🌺 🌻 🌹 🌼 🌷.

    Flower and plant inspired baby names for girls are trending in England and Wales, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal.

    There are 12 floral inspired names in the top 100 most popular names given to baby girls in 2016, with some jumping up more than 400 places on the list over the last 10 years.

    Lily replaced Poppy in the top 10 girls’ names in 2016, jumping up six places from 2015, to take the number seven spot.

    But while Poppy may have been ousted from its top 10 spot, it still proved very popular coming in at number 13 - with 2,506 babies born in 2016 given this name.

    AmeliaFox via Getty Images

    Daisy was the name chosen for more than 2,000 babies last year, coming in at number 22.

    As well as blooms, parents were also inspired by greener plants: Willow was up nine places from last year at number 32 - an increase of 190 places since 2006.

    Closely followed by Ivy, which was also up nine places year-on-year to number 33 - a staggering increase of 464 places since 2006.

    Rosie held steady at number 36, while Jasmine and Lilly both fell a few places but still made the top 100, at 59 and 60 respectively.

    The more traditional Rose and Violet both snuck up three places to 62 and 65 respectively.

    And last, but certainly not least, Iris has also seen a big rise in popularity, shooting up 241 places over the last decade to number 84. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:parentsparents-to-beBaby Namesbaby name generatorEngland and WalesOffice for National Statistics

    Conversations