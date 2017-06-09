UPDATE: The FTSE 100 has risen 66 points to 7,516 following the shock general election result, but the pound has lost further ground against both the dollar and euro.

The pound fell against both the Euro and US dollar last night after a shock exit poll predicted that Theresa May and the Tories would fail to win a majority.

Sterling was down almost 2% against the dollar before evening out to 1.5% this morning, or $1.2764.

The pound to Euro exchange rate also fell following the news, dipping to €1.13 before increasing slightly to the current €1.14 level.