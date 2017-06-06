The average UK wedding now costs more than £25,000, but that could be set to change thanks to a new wedding collection from Poundland.
The range includes a variety of wedding accessories including a wedding planner, bunting, wedding invitations, table decorations and place cards.
And thanks to the neutral tones, we’re pleasantly surprised by the high-end feel of the bargain goodies.
The products come in at a fraction of the price compared to your usual wedding nicknacks, priced at just £1 each.
Despite the high cost of the average wedding, marriage appears to remain high on the agenda for loved-up couples, with the Office of National Statistics recording more than 252,000 marriages taking place in the UK in 2014.
Barry Williams, trading director for Poundland, hopes the new products will allow couples to tie the knot without the stress of an enormous bill.
“Wedding days can end up costing an absolute fortune and because we’re a nation of savvy shoppers who love a bargain, it’s no surprise that more people are looking to save money on their big day,” he said.
Check out more photos from the new collection below. Products will be available to purchase from Poundland stores from 12 June.
-
Poundland
-
Poundland
-
Poundland
-
Poundland
-
Poundland
-
Poundland
-
Poundland
-
Poundland