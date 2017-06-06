The average UK wedding now costs more than £25,000, but that could be set to change thanks to a new wedding collection from Poundland.

The range includes a variety of wedding accessories including a wedding planner, bunting, wedding invitations, table decorations and place cards.

And thanks to the neutral tones, we’re pleasantly surprised by the high-end feel of the bargain goodies.

The products come in at a fraction of the price compared to your usual wedding nicknacks, priced at just £1 each.