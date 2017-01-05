There are many pregnant celebrities expecting babies this year, so it’s hard to keep a track of them.

We’ve been keeping our eye out for the pregnancy announcements so you can keep up to date with who’s expecting the pitter patter of tiny feet very soon.

As well as pregnant celebrities, we haven’t forgotten the famous men who are shortly going to be dads, including Kieron Richardson and his partner Carl Hyland who are expecting their first child via a surrogate.

Some celebs choose to reveal they are expecting with an announcement on social media, whereas others keep quiet until their baby bump is visible.

Keep checking back as we’ll be updating this gallery with every new announcement.