Pregnant Dachshund's Maternity Photos Are Beyond Glorious

A pregnant dachshund is raising the game when it comes to maternity photoshoots.

Three-year-old Cindi posed for her owner, professional photographer Vicki Miller, among flowerbeds and fields, showing off her heavily pregnant body.

When Vicki shared the photos of the maternity shoot on her Facebook page, the sausage dog became an instant internet sensation, with her photos accruing more than 8,000 likes.

Just look at that smize.