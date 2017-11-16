Pregnant Dachshund's Maternity Photos Are Beyond Glorious

A pregnant dachshund is raising the game when it comes to maternity photoshoots.
Three-year-old Cindi posed for her owner, professional photographer Vicki Miller, among flowerbeds and fields, showing off her heavily pregnant body.
When Vicki shared the photos of the maternity shoot on her Facebook page, the sausage dog became an instant internet sensation, with her photos accruing more than 8,000 likes.
Just look at that smize.
Vicki, who is from North Queensland, Australia, tells HuffPost UK that animals have played a huge part in her life and she’s often included them in client photoshoots, so when Cindi fell pregnant it seemed like the obvious choice to photograph her.
“I thought it would be super cute and pretty funny to give her a maternity shoot of her own,” she explains.
For the shoot, Vicki enlisted the help of her friend Gayette Burt, who runs a local florist, to create a flower crown for her beloved pup.
“Most of my expecting mothers wear them for sessions which is the main reason I wanted Cindi to have one,” Vicki explains.
It’s not the first time dogs have starred in maternity photoshoots - and (hopefully) it won’t be the last.
In 2016, Brazilian photographer Ana Paula Grillo photographed Lilica the pregnant pooch (the photos are not to be missed, check them out here). And then, of course, there was Fusee who starred in some stunning photos with her owner which promptly went viral on Twitter.
Discussing the response to the snaps of her pup, Vicki says: “My followers do love when I create photographs with unique twists so I knew there would be a little love for it, but I honestly was not expecting the huge response.
“It’s been so nice reading comments from people saying how it gave them a laugh at the end of a bad day. It was only ever done to give us something cute to look back on so the fact that it’s bringing joy to others is lovely.”
Cindi is due any day now and once the puppies are born, Vicki hopes to shoot some more adorable photos starring the photogenic dachshund and her babies.
Needless to say, we can’t wait.