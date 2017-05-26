A pregnant schoolgirl has been told she will not be allowed to take part in her high school graduation because “she was immoral”. Maryland teen Maddi Runkles, a straight A student, said she has been “shamed” by Heritage Academy since she told the Christian school she was pregnant. According to the school’s website, it requires students to sign a pledge agreeing to protect their bodies by “abstaining from sexual immorality and from the use of alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs”.

Students For Life Of America via HuffPost Maddi Runkles was banned from walking in her high school graduation after she fell pregnant

But 18-year-old Runkles, who was student council president, says she has been more severely punished than other students who have broken the rules. The school initially expelled the teen, who is now five months pregnant, when she told them about her pregnancy in January. While academy leaders eventually permitted her to return, Runkles was told she would not be allowed to walk across the stage with her classmates during their graduation ceremony. She told HuffPost: “Sexual morality is not just limited to premarital sex. “There’s many different forms of it and there have been other kids committing forms of sexual immorality and they have never been treated this harshly.”

Students For Life Of America via HuffPost The school say it is because she was 'immoral'