Premature Baby's Incredible Before And After Photos Show How Much He's Grown In 16 Months

A couple have shared a photo of one of their premature twins when he was born at 23 weeks, alongside a photo of him now at 16 months, to show “miracles take time”.

Jourdan Moore and her husband Matt welcomed twins Jaxson and Cadence 16 weeks early in September 2015 and they weighed only a little over 1lb.

The twins spent 98 days in the NICU in Oregon, US, before they were allowed to go home. Reflecting on the journey they’ve been through on their Instagram page ‘Journey to Mini-Moore’, the mum wrote: “You simply cannot rush a miracle.”