Lawyers told HuffPost UK that a non-disclosure order women at the event were reportedly made to sign, without reading or being allowed to keep a copy, amounted to “an act of intimidation” and a “form of power against women who are vulnerable” .

The scandal over the rampant sexual harassment at the men-only Presidents Club charity dinner has thrown up questions about whether staff are being bamboozled into doing nothing about bad behaviour they endure.

Maria Miller, who chairs the Womens and Equalities Committee, said she use of NDAs has become “incredibly prevalent in many employment situations in a way they were never designed to, with very few rules in place”.

Below, Katie Mahoney, an employment lawyer at Doyle Clayton, sets out what amounts to sexual harassment in law and what people in situations like the Presidents Club hostesses can do about it, even if they have signed some form of NDA and their employment is precarious.

1. What does the law on sexual harassment specifically prohibit?

Sexual harassment is a form of unlawful discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. Under legislation, sexual harassment occurs if behaviour is either meant to, or has the effect of, violating dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading or humiliating or offensive environment for the individual concerned.

Interestingly, in 2013 part of the Equality Act was repealed.

Section 40 made an employer liable for an employee being harassed by a third party, such as a customer, if they did not take reasonable steps to

prevent it. There have been petitions started over the last few weeks saying that this protection for employees should be brought back.



2. What can people do if they feel they’ve suffered sexual harassment but don’t want to go to the police?

I cannot comment on the criminal aspects. With incidents that take place at work, they would have protection under the Equality Act. The Equality Act sets out a clear framework. Broadly speaking, sexual harassment can include touching, groping, as well as sexual jokes on email, hugging and staring in a sexually suggestive way.

Under the Equality Act, the onus is on the employee to raise the issue and

highlight was has happened to their employer. If they do not get the outcome they want, they would then be able to take the case to the employment tribunal.

The awards that the employment tribunal can award are not capped in value. Before a claim can be brought, the employee would have to go through a process called “early conciliation”, which is operated by ACAS and must be started within 3 months of the alleged act being complained of. The deadline is strict.

Early conciliation usually lasts for a month, although it can be extended by agreement for an additional two weeks. If the matter is not resolved, the employee can then proceed to submit a claim although there are strict time limits for doing so. Employees can go through this process themselves or with the assistance of a lawyer.