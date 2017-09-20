Pretty Little Thing has had to take down an advert after it was banned by the Advertising Standard Authority (ASA) because a viewer complained the models looked too young. The Manchester-based company was told by the ASA to make sure “future adverts did not sexualise those who appear to be children.”

Press Association

The advert first aired during Dinner Date on ITVBe on 12 April 2017, and was promptly called into question when a viewer flagged it up to the ASA. In their ruling of the ban, the ASA commented on the “tight-fitting and revealing” clothes and were shook by the fact that “one of the models’ buttocks was partially exposed” and their expressions were “sultry and seductive.” However, many tweeters felt the advert was misjudged.

Kid? She looks about 20! There are some weird people out there!! — Alex T (@a13xxt) September 20, 2017

Says a lot about whomever complained, huh? — Chris-Tay-pher Wedge (@N7Kopper) September 20, 2017

In their statement, the ASA continued: “Further, we also considered that the outfits shown, the colourful props and set, and the name of the brand, contributed to the overall impression that that model was a child.”

Press Association