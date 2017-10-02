Primark has launched its latest Christmas jumper collection, and many of the affordable pieces could be milked well into the new year.

For those of you who ‘need’ an excuse to wear a silly novelty jumper to work (most of us), look no further than Primark’s latest range of women’s Christmas jumpers.

From absolutely bonkers to quite classy, this year’s offering does not disappoint.

Take a look at the range and let us know your favourite in the comments below.