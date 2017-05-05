Primark has sent shoppers into a frenzy trying to track down a pair of mules that are very similar to a designer pair from Prada.
The high street retailer - which has built a reputation on being extremely affordable - is selling an £8 pair of mules not too dissimilar to Prada’s £470 slippers.
Available in an array of shades - from black and nude to denim - the mules have already caught the attention of many a shopper.
The brand shared an image of the mules on their Instagram on 3 May:
Some shoppers took to social media to share their angst about finding a pair:
“I can’t find these pink ones anywhere in the UK in a size 7 - been to about five Primarks across the country! I need them,” one user commented.
“I live in the Midlands so it’s a bit far to go for them but I’ve tried, London, Nottingham, Burton, Birmingham Fort and Birmingham High Street,” another wrote.
“Why is this style not available in Spain? I don’t understand! Please, tell us what happen! Thanks,” another wrote.
Made from suede or velvet - with a grosgrain bow and leather sole - the Prada slipper is luxuriously expensive.
Not too long ago, Primark sparked a similar shopping frenzy with their ‘Beauty And The Beauty’ range, as people went to great lengths trying to track down the Chip-inspired mug.