    05/05/2017 10:20 BST

    Primark Shoes 2017: These £8 Mules That Look Similar To A £430 Prada Pair Have Sent Shoppers Into A Frenzy

    We've got déjà vu 😍

    Primark has sent shoppers into a frenzy trying to track down a pair of mules that are very similar to a designer pair from Prada

    The high street retailer - which has built a reputation on being extremely affordable - is selling an £8 pair of mules not too dissimilar to Prada’s £470 slippers. 

    Available in an array of shades - from black and nude to denim - the mules have already caught the attention of many a shopper.  

    The brand shared an image of the mules on their Instagram on 3 May: 

    We'll take them all 😁🎀 Mules £8 (Available in: 🇬🇧) #Primark #shoes #shoestagram

    A post shared by Primark (@primark) on

    Some shoppers took to social media to share their angst about finding a pair:

    “I can’t find these pink ones anywhere in the UK in a size 7 - been to about five Primarks across the country! I need them,” one user commented. 

    “I live in the Midlands so it’s a bit far to go for them but I’ve tried, London, Nottingham, Burton, Birmingham Fort and Birmingham High Street,” another wrote.

    “Why is this style not available in Spain? I don’t understand! Please, tell us what happen! Thanks,” another wrote. 

    Made from suede or velvet - with a grosgrain bow and leather sole - the Prada slipper is luxuriously expensive. 

    Prada

    Not too long ago, Primark sparked a similar shopping frenzy with their ‘Beauty And The Beauty’ range, as people went to great lengths trying to track down the Chip-inspired mug.  

