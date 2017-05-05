Primark has sent shoppers into a frenzy trying to track down a pair of mules that are very similar to a designer pair from Prada.

The high street retailer - which has built a reputation on being extremely affordable - is selling an £8 pair of mules not too dissimilar to Prada’s £470 slippers.

Available in an array of shades - from black and nude to denim - the mules have already caught the attention of many a shopper.

The brand shared an image of the mules on their Instagram on 3 May: