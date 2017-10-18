All Sections
    18/10/2017 10:52 BST

    Duke Of Cambridge Reveals Prince George's Favourite Films (And One Is A Disney Classic)

    'We’ve watched that a few times.'

    The Duke of Cambridge has revealed some of Prince George’s favourite films to watch, and we’re totally with him on the Disney classic. 

    Prince William was speaking about his four-year-old son’s interests at a ’Paddington 2charity event at Paddington station in London.

    “He quite likes ‘The Lion King’,” the Duke told the children at the event, according to The Independent. ”We’ve watched that a few times.

    “We’ve watched ‘Octonauts’ several times. He has watched some Lego movies as well, so he’s watched a lot of things like that.” 

    PA Wire/PA Images

    The Duke also reportedly said he and the Duchess try to limit their kids screen time.

    “Trying to keep him off the television is hard work - not too much TV,” he said, according to the Daily Mail

    The Duke and Duchess sometimes reveal snippets from their family life with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

    Speaking about his kids at a tour of the Urgent Care and Trauma Centre at Aintree University Hospital in September 2017, the Duke said: “George rules the roost and Charlotte isn’t far behind.

    “I think [Charlotte’s] going to be trouble when she’s older. All fathers say that.”

    Prince George At The Air Tattoo
    Conversations