The Duke of Cambridge has revealed some of Prince George’s favourite films to watch, and we’re totally with him on the Disney classic.

Prince William was speaking about his four-year-old son’s interests at a ’Paddington 2′ charity event at Paddington station in London.

“He quite likes ‘The Lion King’,” the Duke told the children at the event, according to The Independent. ”We’ve watched that a few times.

“We’ve watched ‘Octonauts’ several times. He has watched some Lego movies as well, so he’s watched a lot of things like that.”