It only took two hours for Prince Philip’s retirement to descend into a political argument.

The Duke of Edinburgh will cease public engagements in the autumn, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, triggering an outpouring of well-wishing for the 95-year-old’s 70 years of Royal service.

Almost immediately after the announcement was made, Labour’s Chi Onwurah, who is fighting to defend her Newcastle Central seat, tweeted to say he had “retired in financial security” at a time “of his choosing from a job he enjoys”.