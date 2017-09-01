Stephen Fry and Sue Perkins are just two of the many celebrities who have paid tribute to the former manager of The Groucho Club, Bernie Katz, following the sad news of his death.
Bernie - affectionately nicknamed the Prince Of Soho - ran the legendary members club for 20 years, and in that time he became a friend to many famous faces.
His death was confirmed on the Groucho’s Twitter page on Thursday (31 August) night, and it didn’t take long for the fond memories and condolences to start pouring in:
As The Groucho’s front of house manager, Bernie was charged with accommodating the venue’s many famous guests and was even named one of the 100 Most Well Connected People In Britain by GQ magazine, back in 2015.
He retired from the job in March, according to the Daily Mail, and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.