Stephen Fry and Sue Perkins are just two of the many celebrities who have paid tribute to the former manager of The Groucho Club, Bernie Katz, following the sad news of his death.

Bernie - affectionately nicknamed the Prince Of Soho - ran the legendary members club for 20 years, and in that time he became a friend to many famous faces.

His death was confirmed on the Groucho’s Twitter page on Thursday (31 August) night, and it didn’t take long for the fond memories and condolences to start pouring in:

Farewell, Bernie Katz, #PrinceOfSoho, five foot nothing and a heart twice the size of Soho Square pic.twitter.com/LeULVq6o2S — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 31, 2017

RIP Bernie Katz; gentleman, ringleader, hell-raiser and the one true Prince of Soho.

You will be truly missed xx — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) August 31, 2017

I'm completely devastated about losing my friend Bernie Katz. The Prince of Soho. He was kind and outrageous (cont) https://t.co/3fFh7mXaNv — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) August 31, 2017

A post shared by nicholasgrimshaw (@nicholasgrimshaw) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Rest in peace Bernie Katz, you naughty git, I loved you so fucking much. /9 — jack monroe ❄ (@BootstrapCook) September 1, 2017

Bernie Katz .. i love so much ❤️ — Sadie Frost (@Sadieliza) August 31, 2017

Bernie Katz. Prince of Soho and a true sparkling light. Tear it up in heaven. 💔 pic.twitter.com/WazzfMogLC — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) August 31, 2017

Bernie Katz was one of those people that was never, under any circumstances, an unwelcome sight. What a gorgeous man. I will miss him. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) August 31, 2017

As The Groucho’s front of house manager, Bernie was charged with accommodating the venue’s many famous guests and was even named one of the 100 Most Well Connected People In Britain by GQ magazine, back in 2015.

He retired from the job in March, according to the Daily Mail, and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017