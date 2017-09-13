Princess Diana was not only known for her humanitarian work and kind nature, she was also recognised as a fashion and beauty icon.

Her trademark blush and blue-eyeliner have become beauty staples, and to this day people want to know how to get her look.

Well, Lush fans will be happy to know they may have something in common with the late princess.

Some of the secrets to her skincare exist in one of the brand’s most popular products - a humble moisturiser.