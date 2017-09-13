All Sections
    Princess Diana Inspired This Best-Selling Lush Product

    Running low on my latest batch 👀

    Princess Diana was not only known for her humanitarian work and kind nature, she was also recognised as a fashion and beauty icon. 

    Her trademark blush and blue-eyeliner have become beauty staples, and to this day people want to know how to get her look.

    Well, Lush fans will be happy to know they may have something in common with the late princess. 

    Some of the secrets to her skincare exist in one of the brand’s most popular products - a humble moisturiser. 

    PA Archive/PA Images

    Mark Constantine, Lush cosmetic’s co-founder, met Princess Diana before the company’s launch, and that inspired the creation of one of the company’s best-sellers.

    Princess Diana had one of her favourite moisturisers to hand and Constantine took note of the ingredients. Thus, he was inspired to create the winning formula of Lush’s Gorgeous Facial Moisturiser.

    LUSH Cosmetics

