Private Renters Aren't Going Away - The Budget Needs Policies To Help Them Now

Looking towards housing in this week’s Autumn Budget, there’s a feeling that we’ve been here before. As the housing crisis has continued each year to affect more people across the country, every key political moment has been linked to speculation about a major housing announcement.

Rumours have only been amplified since June’s General Election, when it became clear that the government lost votes (and its majority) to parts of the electorate who see their futures undermined by insecure and unaffordable housing.

After absorbing the shock of that result, the government’s immediate offer in the summer was to retain a commitment to ban letting agent fees for renters, in a legislative programme that was otherwise stripped of many of its major domestic policy commitments.

As that bill now makes its slow progress through parliament, the question is: how much further can the government go? For great expectations can lead to heavy anti-climax.

The government was buoyed last week by housebuilding figures that showed a 15% annual increase, and two big stump speeches from Theresa May and the Communities Secretary Sajid Javid, both committing to dramatically increase the numbers of homes built.

While welcome, those top-line figures disguised the fact that this included the second lowest number of affordable homes in recent memory, and the fact that many thousands of these new homes were conversions – either splitting up existing houses or turning office blocks into flats.

The Chancellor committed over the weekend to building 300,000 homes per year, and measures in the Budget will include an inquiry into land banking and a commitment of £5billion to support smaller builders.

The government also announced last week that housing associations would be reclassified as private bodies, taking their debt off the public books. Some reaction has suggested that this will allow housing associations to build more homes, but this is something of a red herring; up until two years ago they were classified in the same way without major effect.