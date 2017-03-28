All Sections
    28/03/2017 15:11 BST

    This Colour-Changing Mermaid Prom Dress Will Blow Your Tiny Mind

    You have to see it to believe it ✨

    It’s literally the prom dress of mermaid-meets-chameleon dreams. 

    Designer Adonis West from Miami, has created a gown that appears to be white on the outside, but the sequins are in fact reversible. Just like an optical illusion. 

    Taking to Instagram to share her creation, West’s sister Shirdkiya Myrick, moves her hand along the white sequins, changing them gold:

    THE INFAMOUS GOWN BY YOURS TRULY ... thank you @theshaderoom This means so much to me . Follow me on Facebook ADONIS WEST

    A post shared by A'Dore Couture Gowns inc. (@adonis_ofmiami) on

    We think it’s the perfect design for the indecisive.

    SURE TO TURN HEADS . Custom Gown By Yours Truly ... modeled by @_shirdkyiaaa

    A post shared by A'Dore Couture Gowns inc. (@adonis_ofmiami) on

    Or for every Disney-lover out there who wants to channel the sparkly rebirth of Ariel. 

     

     

    Conversations