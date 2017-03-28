This Colour-Changing Mermaid Prom Dress Will Blow Your Tiny Mind

It’s literally the prom dress of mermaid-meets-chameleon dreams.
Designer Adonis West from Miami, has created a gown that appears to be white on the outside, but the sequins are in fact reversible. Just like an optical illusion.
Taking to Instagram to share her creation, West’s sister Shirdkiya Myrick, moves her hand along the white sequins, changing them gold:
We think it’s the perfect design for the indecisive.
Or for every Disney-lover out there who wants to channel the sparkly rebirth of Ariel.