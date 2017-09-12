The seven-year public sector pay freeze has been finally ended by the Tory Government as the Cabinet agreed wage hikes for police and prison officers.

Caving to pressure from voters, unions and her own MPs, Theresa May decided to grant police a 1% lump sum on top of a 1% pay rise for 2017/18.

Prison staff will also get a 1.7% rise, although both increases will have to be funded from within departmental budgets and possibly through other cuts or savings.

But unions and others branded the new offer “pathetic” and warned that with soaring inflation millions of workers were still suffering real terms wage cuts.

Crucially, Downing Street also signalled that the wider public sector could see a relaxation of the 1% pay cap imposed by George Osborne.

The Cabinet agreed that “more flexibility” would be shown to help retain and recruit staff and maintain “world class public services”, the PM’s official spokesman said.

But critics were swift to point out that the police’s extra 1% was in fact “non-consolidated” and would be a one-off lump sum just for this financial year.

Others suggested the announcement was a con-trick, as it had to be funded not with new money but from further cuts.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady pointed out that new figures showed inflation was now 2.9%.

“This below-inflation pay offer is pathetic. Public sector workers have suffered seven long years of real pay cuts, and are thousands of pounds worse off. Today’s announcement means bills will continue to rise faster than their wages.

“If Ministers think a derisory rise like this will deal with the staffing crisis in our public services, they are sorely mistaken.”