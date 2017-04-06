The Moscow Times points out that officials have not provided a copy of the image, but that it is likely to resemble any of the many memes, murals and models of Putin used in LGBT protests in Russia and worldwide...
It adds that court records say the image “hints at the Russian president’s nonstandard sexual orientation.”
The Washington Post writes that a Kremlin spokesman said he hadn’t seen the picture, but he was sure it didn’t bother the President.
Images of Putin in make-up began appearing following the Kremlin’s 2013 gay propaganda law, which effectively banned the distribution of materials giving information on LGBT rights.