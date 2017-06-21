12 Jokes MPs Made During Queen's Speech Debate

“There is no record of him troubling Hansard with any speech – even a maiden speech. However he was asked by Disraeli to move the Royal Address in 1869, and replied that though mindful of the honour, as a matter of principle he never spoke in Parliament.”

“My father was one of your predecessors Mr Speaker as Member of Buckingham. He told that story to Speaker Thomas, who clasped a hand to his head and said: ‘How I wish there were more like him in the House.’”