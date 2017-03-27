Ukip Appeared On A Quarter Of All Question Time Shows Since May 2010, Huff Post UK Reveals

Ukip appeared on almost one in four of the BBC’s flagship Question Time programmes in the past seven years - despite never having more than two MPs.

Huff Post UK analysis of the the 258 regular Question Time shows since May 6 2010 shows the anti-EU party had a representative on 24% of the programmes.

The Greens, who unlike Ukip have had an MP consistently in the last seven years, only appeared on 7% of the shows.

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley today called on all broadcasters to give Ukip less coverage, especially now its only MP has quit.

Bartley said: “Now that Ukip have no representation in the House of Commons they should certainly expect less television coverage.

“For too long now they’ve been given a disproportionate amount of airtime and I fully expect the broadcasters to review the amount of time they give what is essentially an extra-parliamentary pressure group.

“With representation in both houses of Parliament, the London Assembly, the European Parliament and the Scottish Parliament, Greens should now be put on at least an equal footing as UKIP.

“Indeed Ukip’s record of losing representatives to defections, criminal investigations and tantrums shows that they just can’t be taken seriously as elected politicians.”