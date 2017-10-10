The majority of people living in England feel strongly British regardless of their ethnicity, a major audit into race inequality has revealed.

A website launched by the government today showing how life can differ depending on race - apparently the first of its kind in the world - claims that almost every ethnic group in the England feels a strong sense of British identity.

Overall, 85% of the 7,343 people polled felt strongly that they belong to Britain.

But despite large disparities between different ethnic groups when it comes to issues like unemployment and education, race appears to have little effect for most people on how British they feel.

While 85% of white people reported a sense of belonging, 84% of Asian respondents and 81% of black people also agreed to strong feelings of Britishness.