The full extent of racial inequality in the UK will be revealed on Tuesday when Theresa May unveils a new government website detailing how the country is divided along ethnic lines.

The prime minister will warn public services they will now have “nowhere to hide” when it comes to tackling discrimination.

Campaigners against inequality told HuffPost UK the figures prove only “cranks and trolls” would dispute the difficulties faced by ethnic minorities in Britain.

The Ethnicity Facts and Figures website, which will be launched at midday and is the first of its kind in the world, will allow the public to examine how life differs for people depending on their ethnicity.

Among the findings are:

The unemployment rate for black, Asian and minority ethnic people (8%) is nearly double that of white British adults (4.6%), with a larger gap in the North (13.6%) than the South (9%)

White people, Indians and Pakistanis are more likely to own their own home than Bangladeshis and black people, and there are disparities in home ownership even after taking account of age, geography, income and socio-economic group

White teenagers are four times more likely to be smokers than black teenagers

Chinese and Asian secondary school pupils perform better than white and black children, particularly those eligible for free school meals, although Pakistani pupils consistently fall behind, and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children do significantly worse

Among children aged between seven and 11 (Key Stage 2), 71% of Chinese children met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths, compared with 54% of white British pupils and 13% of white Gypsy and Roma pupils

Ethnic minorities are under-represented at senior levels across the public sector.

Covering 130 separate areas including health, education, employment and the criminal justice system, the website draws on information from all Whitehall departments and includes perviously unpublished government data.