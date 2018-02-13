Rachel Weisz has dismissed the idea of a woman playing the next James Bond.
The actress, who is married to current 007 Daniel Craig, has suggesteed women should be given their own roles, rather than taking over parts previously played by men.
Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors?
“Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”
It has long been speculated a woman could succeed Daniel as the British spy when he eventually decides to hang up his gun holder for good.
However, many other male names have been linked to the role, amid speculation Daniel may not to return to the franchise for the next film.
Idris Elba - one of the actors who has been mooted as a possible replacement - recently claimed the next Bond should be a woman.
Speaking to Vanity Fair in January, he said: “Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?
’It could be a woman - could be a black woman, could be a white woman. Do something different with it. Why not?”
We’re in for a long wait before we get to see 007 back in action though, as the upcoming film - dubbed ‘Bond 25’ by fans until an official title is announced - will not hit cinemas until 8 November 2019.
Bosses are yet to make an official announcement about casting, although Daniel did seemingly confirm he would be reprising the role last August.