The actress, who is married to current 007 Daniel Craig , has suggesteed women should be given their own roles, rather than taking over parts previously played by men.

Rachel Weisz has dismissed the idea of a woman playing the next James Bond .

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors?

“Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

It has long been speculated a woman could succeed Daniel as the British spy when he eventually decides to hang up his gun holder for good.

However, many other male names have been linked to the role, amid speculation Daniel may not to return to the franchise for the next film.