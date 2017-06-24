Radiohead took the opportunity to make a few digs at the current government during their headlining slot at Glastonbury.

The British group headlined on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday (23 June), performing a jam-packed set that included some of their staple tracks, including ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ and ‘Creep’, as well as some of their more recent offerings.

But it wasn’t just their music that got people talking during the set, with frontman Thom Yorke also making a number of political statements.

Harry Durrant via Getty Images Thom Yorke on stage at Glastonbury

Despite keeping relatively quiet during their lengthy set, Thom did address UK Prime Minister Theresa May following a performance of ‘No Surprises’ in their first encore.

He declared “see ya later, Theresa” at the end of the song, telling her she should “shut the door on the way out”, which prompted cheers of “oh, Jeremy Corbyn” from the crowd.

Thom had already taken aim at the PM earlier in the night, when he changed one of the lyrics to ’Myxomatosis’, singing “strong and stable”, which became May’s campaign slogan during the recent UK general election.

Ki Price via Getty Images Radiohead on the Pyramid Stage

Radiohead were the first of this year’s three Pyramid Stage headliners to perform, with Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran still to take to the stage over the next two nights.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to make two appearances at Glastonbury this weekend, one year on from pulling out of a scheduled talk at the last minute, due to the results of the EU referendum being announced.

As well as giving a talk at the Left Field tent, Corbyn will also introduce US rappers Run The Jewels on Saturday (24 June).

Glastonbury Arrivals 2017