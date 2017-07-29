Violence on the streets of east London was “separate” from a protest over the death of a black man following a police chase, Scotland Yard has said. A policeman was injured and a cyclist was knocked from his bike and assaulted after demonstrators blocked Kingsland Road in Hackney with wheelie bins, mattresses and debris at around 3.40pm on Friday, the Press Association reported.

PA Wire/PA Images A makeshift roadblock on Kingsland Road in east London on Friday night

Officers retreated as bottles and fireworks were hurled by demonstrators following the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles. Shadow home secretary, and Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP, Diane Abbott said the anger and upset is “understandable”, adding: “But Rashan’s family have explicitly spoken out against hostile actions. We must respect their wishes and any protests must be peaceful.” The Metropolitan Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily over the disorder, while an officer, who suffered an eye injury, remains fit for duty. Detective Superintendent Claire Crawley said: “The disorder of last night was separate from the peaceful protest at Stoke Newington police station that was held earlier that day.

PA Wire/PA Images Riot police at the scene on Friday

“Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured, but there was inconvenience to local residents and road users and damage caused to vehicles, a cash machine and a number of windows. “We will always support the right to lawful protest but behaviour such as that seen last night cannot be tolerated.” A group of protesters barricaded the road, stopping cyclists and motorists from passing, while some, wearing masks, jumped on to a lorry which drove through and clung to its wing mirrors as it hit the bins lined up in its path. As night fell, mattresses and bins forming part of the barricade were set on fire and riot police moved in. Angry clashes broke out at around 10pm, as scores of missiles were launched at police as they attempted to disperse the group.

PA Wire/PA Images Debris lies scattered on Kingsland Road