'Let Customers Hang Themselves': Secret RBS Memo Sent In The Wake Of The Financial Crash Made Public

An internal RBS memo urging managers to let struggling customers “hang themselves” in the wake of the financial crisis has been published.

The 2009 document, which the bank claims did not reflect official policy, was sent around the organisation’s Global Restructuring Group under the heading “Just Hit Budget!”

Recommendations in the memo included going after “basket cases” for work, remembering that if customers “sign they can’t complain” and “missed opportunities will mean missed bonuses.”

The document, which has been reported on but never before published, came into the public domain after Parliament’s Treasury Committee asked for it to be sent over ahead of an appearance in front of MPs by RBS’s Chief Executive on January 30.

The SNP’s Stewart Hosie, a member of the Committee, said: “The RBS memo makes shocking reading. It was a step by step guide to fleece RBS customers.

“I recognise that the memo dates from 2008 and the JHB document from 2009 – at the height of the banking crisis. I also recognise that RBS say it was not bank policy or circulated widely.

“It actually includes the following instruction ‘Rope: Sometimes you need to let customers hang themselves.’

“It’s unbelievable.

“I am pleased that RBS have distanced themselves from this outrageous document.”