Rebekah Vardy has shared a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn son while getting ready for work.
The 34-year-old, who gave birth to her fourth child, her second with her husband Jamie Vardy, on 8 January 2017, was having her hair and makeup done while cradling her son in her arms.
“Multi tasking 💙,” Vardy captioned the shot.
“The most natural thing a woman can do for her baby,” one person commented. “Thank you for normalising breastfeeding.”
Another wrote: “Yes to you and other celebs who normalise breastfeeding.”
Fans have likened the snap to a famous photo the model Gisele posted in 2013 with her “glam squad” getting her ready while she fed her baby.
Vardy shared the picture of her breastfeeding just days after announcing she and her husband Jamie Vardy had called their son Finley Jaiden.
The couple also shared the first photo of their second child together and gave details about the birth.
“The pain of labour was intense,” the mum told OK! magazine. “I nearly broke Jamie’s fingers! I was in agony.
“They broke my waters at 8.30pm and a tiny trickle came out and the pain trebled. Finley shot out 20 minutes later and I couldn’t stop shaking from the shock.”
Vardy explained how her son required an incubator as he had jaundice and imbalanced sugar levels.
She is also mum to 22-month-old daughter Sofia with Vardy, as well as an 11-year-old daughter, Megan, and a six-year-old son, Taylor, from previous relationships. Her husband is also dad to five-year-old Ella, with his former girlfriend Emma Daggett.