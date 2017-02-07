Rebekah Vardy has questioned Kimberley Walsh’s decision to call her second son Cole.

The 35-year-old commented on the fact the name could be seen to relate to Walsh’s Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl’s former husband, Ashley Cole.

“Congratulations to Kimberley Walsh on her new baby,” Vardy wrote in her OK! Magazine column on Monday 6 February.

“I like the name Cole but was shocked at the choice because one of Kimberley’s best friends is her former bandmate Cheryl and that’s the surname of her former husband Ashley.”