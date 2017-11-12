Rebel Wilson Accuses Unnamed Male Star Of 'Disgusting' Sexual Misconduct

Rebel Wilson is the latest star to speak out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood, revealing she has also been a victim of it.
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star has accused an unnamed male star of repeatedly asking her to perform a sex act.
In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, the actress also alleges that the star’s friends attempted to film the incident on their phones, before she managed to leave the room.
She tweeted: “A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.
“I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio - basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”
Rebel says that she was subsequently threatened by one of the star’s reps, and told to be “nice and support the male star”, but she refused.
“The whole thing was disgusting,” she continues. “I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.”
The Australian star also shared a “hotel encounter” with a top director, and although nothing physical happened, she “bolted out of there” after the director’s wife called him.
A growing number of women and men have been sharing their own experiences of sexual misconduct and assault in the entertainment industry in recent weeks, sparked by a string of serious allegations levelled against the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
- Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
- Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898