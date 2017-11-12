Rebel Wilson Accuses Unnamed Male Star Of 'Disgusting' Sexual Misconduct

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star has accused an unnamed male star of repeatedly asking her to perform a sex act.

Rebel Wilson is the latest star to speak out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood, revealing she has also been a victim of it.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, the actress also alleges that the star’s friends attempted to film the incident on their phones, before she managed to leave the room.

She tweeted: “A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.

“I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio - basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”