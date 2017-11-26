CCTV footage has been released of one of the first “relay crimes” to be caught on camera - where thieves can steal a car without needing keys.

Two men are seen on the footage carrying relay boxes to the male victim’s house at 9pm on September 24, West Midlands Police said.

The incredible footage shows the thieves using the devices to steal a Mercedes parked on a driveway in the Elmdon area of Solihull, West Midlands.

The boxes are designed to receive a signal from the car key inside the property - which can be picked up through walls, doors and windows - and then transfer the signal to a second box next to the car.