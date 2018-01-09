Cabinet Reshuffle Sees Increase In Privately-Educated Ministers

Theresa May’s new Cabinet has five times more privately-educated people than in the general population, analysis has revealed.

Of the 23 ministers who make up the Government’s top team, 34% attended fee-paying schools - up from 30% in May’s first Cabinet in July 2016, social mobility charity The Sutton Trust has discovered.

According to the Independent Schools Council, just 6.5% of pupils in the UK are educated privately.

As well as an over-representation of private school alumni, almost half – 48% - of Cabinet ministers went to either Oxford or Cambridge universities.

Despite May claiming the reshuffle ensures the Government “looks more like the country it serves”, just six of the 23 Cabinet Ministers are women, and only one comes from a non-white ethnic group.

Of the six additional ministers attending Cabinet, four are women and all are white.

Dr Lee Elliot Major, Chief Executive of the Sutton Trust: “Theresa May made great progress in the composition of her first cabinet, so it is disappointing that yesterday’s reshuffle means that progress has reversed a little.

“The Prime Minister’s Cabinet has to reflect the society that they represent and this is a step in the wrong direction.

“Anyone should be able to become a minister, regardless of social background.

“Today’s figures remind us how important it is to make sure that young people from low and middle income backgrounds also have access to the best schools and the best universities that will enable them to get to the top of so many of our professions which remain largely the preserve of the privately educated.”