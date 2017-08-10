Restaurant Owner's Sassy Comeback After Reviewer On Trip Advisor Slates His 'Integrity'

A restaurant owner has let loose on Trip Advisor after one reviewer slated his “integrity”. The review, from a user called Graham, said the food at Eala Bhan restaurant, in Sligo, Ireland, was “quite reasonable” however he was “extremely disappointed to find the operator lacked integrity”. Why, you ask? Because Graham had left his jacket and glasses in the restaurant and the owner didn’t send his items all the way to Sydney, Australia immediately afterwards. The owner of the restaurant, Anthony Gray, has since issued a lengthy response to Graham’s complaint, which is a must-read.

Poike via Getty Images

In the review, posted at the beginning of August, Graham explained that when he left his windbreaker jacket and glasses behind, he called the restaurant and spoke to Anthony, who confirmed that the jacket was still there. The pair agreed that Anthony would send the items back to Graham, who provided his credit card details to cover the costs. “When it did not arrive within a week or so, I re-emailed twice with no response,” Graham wrote in his review. “My wife and I have since returned to Australia, short of one jacket and one pair of glasses. Bottom line is food might be ok, but integrity is seriously lacking.” The owner of the restaurant was not best pleased with the review and responded accordingly, explaining that he’s running two restaurants, has three children under the age of 10, and so sending his jacket back wasn’t top of his priorities.