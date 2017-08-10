Restaurant Owner's Sassy Comeback After Reviewer On Trip Advisor Slates His 'Integrity'

A restaurant owner has let loose on Trip Advisor after one reviewer slated his “integrity”.
The review, from a user called Graham, said the food at Eala Bhan restaurant, in Sligo, Ireland, was “quite reasonable” however he was “extremely disappointed to find the operator lacked integrity”.
Why, you ask? Because Graham had left his jacket and glasses in the restaurant and the owner didn’t send his items all the way to Sydney, Australia immediately afterwards.
The owner of the restaurant, Anthony Gray, has since issued a lengthy response to Graham’s complaint, which is a must-read.
In the review, posted at the beginning of August, Graham explained that when he left his windbreaker jacket and glasses behind, he called the restaurant and spoke to Anthony, who confirmed that the jacket was still there.
The pair agreed that Anthony would send the items back to Graham, who provided his credit card details to cover the costs.
“When it did not arrive within a week or so, I re-emailed twice with no response,” Graham wrote in his review. “My wife and I have since returned to Australia, short of one jacket and one pair of glasses. Bottom line is food might be ok, but integrity is seriously lacking.”
The owner of the restaurant was not best pleased with the review and responded accordingly, explaining that he’s running two restaurants, has three children under the age of 10, and so sending his jacket back wasn’t top of his priorities.
“I never usually respond to reviews but have made an exception in your case,” Anthony wrote. “We are delighted you enjoyed your meal...I apologise that you forgot your jacket and glasses while dining with us. I apologise that I had not immediately sent your belongings back to Australia. I should have done a Joe 90 on it and hot-tailed it up to the local post office and made your jacket a priority, but unfortunately these things don’t always happen the way you may have planned.
“I mean I’m only trying to run two restaurants in the middle of summer while my manager, whom I’m delighted to say is six months pregnant but unfortunately is suffering God bless her wee soul, is out of work resting which I insisted on!
“Having three children myself, under the age of 10, running around the house like gladiators and tearing to pieces while not going to bed on time, rising like ninjas at dawn, I am what you might say just a little tired and a tad busy.”
Anthony admitted to making a mistake and forgetting to send his possessions, but added the scathing review wasn’t necessary.
“To come on Trip Advisor and review me about my lack of postal skills, honesty and integrity beggars belief considering I never laid my mince pies eyes on you! I mean you are butchering my name insofar as my forgetfulness yet it was your forgetfulness that has us here! POT KETTLE BLACK (Google it),” he wrote.
“Finally I just checked the weather forecast in your part of sunny Australia and I reckon you will be fairly safe insofar as your lack of windbreaker... Jaysus it’s roasting in your spot boi! You lucky duck!”
Anthony explained that he’d put Graham’s possessions in the post and wouldn’t be charging his credit card for postage.
He added: “Furthermore the next time you visit the beautiful Emerald Isle and my county I’ll bring you shopping locally for a new windbreaker, as far [as] I see it’s a bit of a crime against fashion.”
He concluded his riposte: “Next time you feel like writing a review for a restaurant try to remember us for our qualities which we provide in the abundance of good locally-sourced food, wine, atmosphere (at least that’s what we hear consistently from our customers).
“So eventually when it cools down in Australia and you put on your windbreaker, think of your honest Irish restauranteur who’s full of integrity, but you never met... Regards and good day mate, Anthony Gray.”