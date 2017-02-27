Nokia 3310: Five Retro Icons That Have Been Brought Back To Life

We might be in an era that is seeing more technological innovation than ever before (we’ve got a hoverbike over here people) but that doesn’t mean we’re over our obsession with retro technology.
With everything from the Nokia 3310 to the Sinclair ZX making a comeback, it makes you wonder why Steve Jobs bothered at all.
Back when the Nokia 3310 was the height of sophistication (yes, 2000 was such a time) we would have given our right arm to have access to the technology afforded us by the arrival of the smartphone.
But because we are gluttons for punishment (and weeks of battery life) the return of the iconic mobile
in 2017 has us all pining for snake and wondering if perhaps we should ditch our iPhones once and for all.
Nintendo
Gamers around the UK rejoiced when it was announced that the ultimate retro games console - the Nintendo Mini Classic – would be making a comeback in November 2016
.
Famous for introducing us all to our childhood heroes, Donkey Kong, Mario and Zelda, the Mini Classic was a slice of nostalgia that we couldn’t resist putting on our Christmas list. It’s like 1985 all over again.
If you thought Sega were going to roll over and let Nintendo re-release the Mini Classic without a fight, you were wrong.
Reigniting a decade-old feud between the classic nineties gaming consoles (that feels a little like being in the playground), shortly after Nintendo announced the news, the Sega Mega Drive followed suit.
If you thought that Nintendo and Sega were a blast from the past, remember when an IndieGoGo campaign
tried to relaunch the ZX Spectrum
?
Back in December 2014, the console that couldn't load a tape without making enough noise to wake up your parents, was given £155k in crowdfunding to get it back in our bedrooms.
It seems inevitable, given our current obsession with Instagram and all things Polaroid-esque, that we’d eventually go back to where it all began and embrace the instant film camera (and not just in a digital format).
Re-launched at the end of 2014 after a Kickstarter campaign, the Lomo Instant gave consumers all the nostalgia you could want with a faux-leather retro design and that feeling of having physical prints in your hand without having to use a computer.