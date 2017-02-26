No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you what you’re looking at is in fact the Nokia 3310. Some 17 years after it was originally released to the public Nokia has brought its iconic smartphone back to life complete with an staggering month of battery life and yes, it has Snake.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Here’s the bad news: It doesn’t have WhatsApp or Facebook or Snapchat or access to any of the services we’ve come to demand from our smartphones. What it does have though is 22-hours of talk-time and a full month of stand-by battery life. It also has a brand-new colour version of the iconic mobile game Snake.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

The original Nokia 3310 was released to the public in 2000 and went on to sell over 100 million units worldwide. Critically acclaimed for being almost entirely indestructible the original then led to a further seven versions of the iconic phone. The company unveiled its new version of the phone to a packed crowd of journalists at Mobile World Congress 2017. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, said: For the Nokia 3310 we just couldn’t resist. We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand. There’s no firm release date but Nokia says that they expect the 3310 to go on sale later this year for around €49. The Best Smartphones Of 2017: