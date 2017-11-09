To get the best deal on flights for your 2018 holiday you should book two months before your scheduled departure, new research suggests.
A review of more than 100 million fares on 1,704 worldwide routes found on average, booking 60 days in advance gave customers the cheapest flights.
The annual study, conducted by flight and hotel search site momondo.co.uk, also looked into the days of the week and times when flight costs decrease.
Overall, Tuesday was the best day of the week to fly, with evening flights tending to cost less than morning flights.
According to the researchers, flying on a Tuesday could save holidaymakers an average of 10% compared to travelling on the same route on a Saturday, when flights tend to be the most expensive.
And for further savings, travellers should also bear in mind that evening flights can, on average, bring savings of up to 8% compared to morning flights, which are the most expensive.
The study revealed some continental variations, which Brits should bear in mind.
Neil James Cartwright, spokesperson for momondo.co.uk, explained: “Our study shows the best time to travel varies depending on your final destination.
“For Brits travelling within Europe, it is more expensive to fly on Fridays than Saturdays, with flights that day on average 8% most costly.
“When it comes to making a bargain on a weekend trip, Brits should therefore consider flying on a Thursday instead.”
On the other hand, for those looking for an exotic winter escape to Asia, the flight study found that travellers should forget the rule of thumb that evening flights are cheapest.
Instead you should fly in the morning for the best deal on flights - morning flights are on average 7% less expensive.
Overall travel tips for booking worldwide flights:
:: Book your flight 60 days in advance to get the cheapest tickets – you can achieve average savings of 34%
:: Tickets are generally most expensive on the day of departure
:: Evening departures between the hours of 6pm and 12am typically offer the cheapest fares
:: It is usually more expensive to fly in the morning and midday, before 3pm
:: Tuesday is generally the cheapest day to fly
:: Saturday is routinely the most expensive day of the week to fly