To get the best deal on flights for your 2018 holiday you should book two months before your scheduled departure, new research suggests.

A review of more than 100 million fares on 1,704 worldwide routes found on average, booking 60 days in advance gave customers the cheapest flights.

The annual study, conducted by flight and hotel search site momondo.co.uk, also looked into the days of the week and times when flight costs decrease.

Overall, Tuesday was the best day of the week to fly, with evening flights tending to cost less than morning flights.