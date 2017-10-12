A team at MIT have developed a radical new “air breathing” battery that can store energy for months on end, comes at a fraction of the cost of our current technology and could be used en-masse, making it perfect for renewable energy. Renewable energy is the future, there’s no doubt about that and while the technologies that produce the energy are plummeting in price there is still one area where we’re struggling. Wind and solar have incredible potential, but they both share a common hurdle which is that they’re seasonal. That means some days you might be able to power an entire city, others barely more than a village.

VCG via Getty Images

How then do you stop this excess energy from going to waste? At the moment we use expensive storage techniques ranging from heating molten salt to vast battery arrays like those we see being built by Tesla. Both are expensive, which is why this new battery could give us not only a solution that’s cheaper but actually better for the planet too. How the battery works is remarkably simple. For its anode the battery uses cheap, abundant sulphur dissolved in water. For the cathode an aerated liquid salt solution continuously takes in and then releases oxygen, effectively balancing the charge.

Felice Frankel

The oxygen flowing into the cathode causes the anode to discharge electrons to an exterior circuit while the exhaling oxygen send electrons back to the anode, recharging the battery. “This battery literally inhales and exhales air, but it doesn’t exhale carbon dioxide, like humans — it exhales oxygen,” says Yet-Ming Chiang, the Kyocera Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at MIT. Sulphur was an inspired choice by the team as it’s not only a major byproduct of natural gas and petroleum refining but also because it’s extremely energy dense which makes it extremely cheap. The result of which is that you have a battery that costs around $20-30 per kilowatt hour. For comparison, conventional lithium-ion batteries cost a whopping $100 per kilowatt hour stored.