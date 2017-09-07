Richard Hammond has spoken about the long-term effects of his recent accident, after being involved in a serious incident on the set of ‘The Grand Tour’.

Back in March, Richard was airlifted to hospital after jumping from a car as it overturned, while filming a stunt for the Amazon Prime show.

The accident left him in need of knee surgery, and he’s now opened up about the aftermath and his recovery period.

PA Wire/PA Images Richard Hammond

Richard’s accident - which left co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May in fear that he’d died as they watched on - led to big changes to scheduled filming for the upcoming second series of ‘The Grand Tour’, but he’s not the only member of the team who’s had health woes lately.

PA Wire/PA Images With James May, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan

Last month, it was reported that Jeremy Clarkson had been rushed to hospital with pneumonia, after he took ill while on holiday with his family in Spain.

Opening up about his hospital stint, he wrote in his Sunday Times column that he’d been told he’d need to stay under doctors’ care for at least a week, and when he claimed this would be “impossible”, he was told by one medic: “If you don’t do as I say you will die.”

