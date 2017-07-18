All Sections
    • STYLE
    18/07/2017 11:15 BST | Updated 18/07/2017 16:23 BST

    Rihanna And Cara Delevingne Lead Best Dressed On The Red Carpet For 'Valerian' Premiere

    Wow 🔥

    Rihanna and Cara Delevingne looked super stylish as they led the best dressed on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’. 

    The singer and model, who are both starring in the movie, took to the red carpet on Monday 17 July for the Los Angeles premiere of the sci-fi film. 

    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
    Rihanna and Cara Delevingne attend the premiere of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on 17 July 2017 in Hollywood, California.

    Rihanna rocked the millennial pink trend in a tulle Giambattista Valli Couture gown - paired with Manolo Blahnik lace-up heels and a matching rose pink Judith Leiber couture clutch.

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Rihanna arrives at the Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    Rihanna attends the premiere of EuropaCorp and STX Entertainment's 'Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets' held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Singer Rihanna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Singer Rihanna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

    Cara Delevingne took the nearly-naked trend to another level in a rigid bodice-inspired Iris van Herpen silver couture gown - complete with silver strappy heels and sculpted wavy hair. 

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Actress Cara Delevingne arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    Actress Cara Delevingne arrives for the Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Actress Cara Delevingne arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Actress Cara Delevingne arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
    Cara Delevingne attends the premiere of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 

    The film will be released in the UK on 4 August. 

