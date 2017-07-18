Rihanna and Cara Delevingne looked super stylish as they led the best dressed on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’.
The singer and model, who are both starring in the movie, took to the red carpet on Monday 17 July for the Los Angeles premiere of the sci-fi film.
Rihanna rocked the millennial pink trend in a tulle Giambattista Valli Couture gown - paired with Manolo Blahnik lace-up heels and a matching rose pink Judith Leiber couture clutch.
Cara Delevingne took the nearly-naked trend to another level in a rigid bodice-inspired Iris van Herpen silver couture gown - complete with silver strappy heels and sculpted wavy hair.
The film will be released in the UK on 4 August.