    ENTERTAINMENT
    20/02/2017 06:00 GMT | Updated 19/02/2018 14:58 GMT

    30 Times Rihanna Had Completely Run Out Of F***s To Give

    We are not worthy.

    When it comes to playing by your own rules, no one does it quite like Rihanna.

    During her time in the spotlight, we’ve watched her transform from the young woman behind pop bangers like ‘Pon De Replay’ and ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ to one of the biggest stars in the world - and when we say she dances to the beat of her own drum, we mean it.

    From her social media putdowns to her amazing red carpet looks, we’re celebrating her 30th birthday with 30 of the moments she gave zero fucks, and we loved her all the more for it...

    1. The time Ciara suggested that Rihanna hadn’t been “the nicest” to her at a party

    The celebrity shade that we’ll never tire of.

    2. When she and Katy Perry were more preoccupied with each other than the action on stage at the VMAs

    3. And who could forget her comment about Drake and Lil Wayne later that evening?

    Ouch.

    4. Or the time she tried (but ultimately failed) to look flattered by his introduction when she was given Video Vanguard at the VMAs?

    ”Just give me my award, Aubrey...”

    5. In fact, she’s always the one to watch at awards ceremonies

    Who else could steal the show at the Grammys without even leaving her seat?

    6. Just don’t try and call her a bad role model...

    Her controversial ‘Man Down’ video may have ruffled feathers, but she didn’t care.

    7. ...Or tell her what to do, even if you are a part of one of Celebville’s most powerful dynasties

    Kendall Jenner was 16 .

    8. And if you’re going to come for her hair, you may want to reconsider

    Twitter

    9. She knows exactly how to respond to stories about her in the press

    10. And while we’re on the subject of paparazzi...

    She’s a woman with her priorities in order.

    11. No one knows how to make an entrance quite like Rihanna

    This Met Gala look was iconic.

    12. And as for this little number

    Honestly, who else on earth could pull this dress off like Rih?

    13. Remember her NSFW photo-shoot for Lui magazine?

    You know, the ones that eventually got her banned from Instagram?

    14. She’s not afraid to get stuck in on the set of her music videos

    Straddling a cannon in a Mickey Mouse helmet? All in a day’s work for Rihanna...

    15. But that’s nothing compared to ‘Pour It Up’

    We blush just thinking about it.

    16. The ‘777’ tour was... quite something

    Startraks Photo/Rex/Shutterstock

    Rihanna. On board a plane. With a load of journalists. Travelling to seven cities in seven days. What could go wrong, eh?

    17. You never know what she’s going to bring out when she performs live

    Much like the time her ‘X Factor’ performance of ‘Only Girl (In The World)’ descended into a food fight.

    18. But even when it’s just her and her dancers, she’s still completely badass

    She’s a complete star, basically.

    19. She’s not afraid to get candid

    Yep, even on daytime.

    20. And she’s happy to keep fans in the loop, too

    21. We could watch her enjoying herself at Barbados Carnival all day long

    22. Speaking of which, remember when her response to critics of her curvy figure in 2017 was to share this photo?

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    23. She can put people in their place with a single look...

    24. ...Or, indeed, a single Photoshopped Twitter banner

    Twitter

    When Charlie Sheen accused her of being rude to him in a restaurant, this is how she responded. Incredible.

    25. To say she brought attitude in the ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ video would be understatement of the century

    But seriously, don’t mess.

    26. Every single time she does this is completely glorious

    And it’s a gesture she does a lot.

    27. We all got to live vicariously through her when she shared the ‘SNL’ stage with John Hamm

    ”Come on... we’re gonna have sex... toodle-oo!”

    28. Here she is chucking a load of money at a man during the BET Awards 

    Goals.

    29. Oh yeah, she literally said she was out of fucks to give

    MTV

    30. In short... Rihanna, we are not worthy

    Never change.

