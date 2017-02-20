When it comes to playing by your own rules, no one does it quite like Rihanna. During her time in the spotlight, we’ve watched her transform from the young woman behind pop bangers like ‘Pon De Replay’ and ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ to one of the biggest stars in the world - and when we say she dances to the beat of her own drum, we mean it. From her social media putdowns to her amazing red carpet looks, we’re celebrating her 30th birthday with 30 of the moments she gave zero fucks, and we loved her all the more for it... 1. The time Ciara suggested that Rihanna hadn’t been “the nicest” to her at a party

My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 26, 2011

Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 26, 2011

The celebrity shade that we’ll never tire of. 2. When she and Katy Perry were more preoccupied with each other than the action on stage at the VMAs

3. And who could forget her comment about Drake and Lil Wayne later that evening?

Ouch. 4. Or the time she tried (but ultimately failed) to look flattered by his introduction when she was given Video Vanguard at the VMAs?

”Just give me my award, Aubrey...” 5. In fact, she’s always the one to watch at awards ceremonies

Who else could steal the show at the Grammys without even leaving her seat? 6. Just don’t try and call her a bad role model...

I'm a 23 year old rockstar with NO KIDS! What's up with everybody wantin me to be a parent? I'm just a girl, I can only be your/our voice! — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 2, 2011

Her controversial ‘Man Down’ video may have ruffled feathers, but she didn’t care. 7. ...Or tell her what to do, even if you are a part of one of Celebville’s most powerful dynasties

Kendall Jenner was 16 . 8. And if you’re going to come for her hair, you may want to reconsider

9. She knows exactly how to respond to stories about her in the press

10. And while we’re on the subject of paparazzi...

She’s a woman with her priorities in order. 11. No one knows how to make an entrance quite like Rihanna

This Met Gala look was iconic. 12. And as for this little number

Honestly, who else on earth could pull this dress off like Rih? 13. Remember her NSFW photo-shoot for Lui magazine?

Rihanna covers French Lui Magazine. (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/kqogRRzYJe — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 29, 2014

You know, the ones that eventually got her banned from Instagram? 14. She’s not afraid to get stuck in on the set of her music videos

Straddling a cannon in a Mickey Mouse helmet? All in a day’s work for Rihanna... 15. But that’s nothing compared to ‘Pour It Up’

We blush just thinking about it. 16. The ‘777’ tour was... quite something

Rihanna. On board a plane. With a load of journalists. Travelling to seven cities in seven days. What could go wrong, eh? 17. You never know what she’s going to bring out when she performs live

Much like the time her ‘X Factor’ performance of ‘Only Girl (In The World)’ descended into a food fight. 18. But even when it’s just her and her dancers, she’s still completely badass

She’s a complete star, basically. 19. She’s not afraid to get candid

Yep, even on daytime. 20. And she’s happy to keep fans in the loop, too

21. We could watch her enjoying herself at Barbados Carnival all day long

22. Speaking of which, remember when her response to critics of her curvy figure in 2017 was to share this photo?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

23. She can put people in their place with a single look...

24. ...Or, indeed, a single Photoshopped Twitter banner

When Charlie Sheen accused her of being rude to him in a restaurant, this is how she responded. Incredible. 25. To say she brought attitude in the ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ video would be understatement of the century

But seriously, don’t mess. 26. Every single time she does this is completely glorious

And it’s a gesture she does a lot. 27. We all got to live vicariously through her when she shared the ‘SNL’ stage with John Hamm

”Come on... we’re gonna have sex... toodle-oo!” 28. Here she is chucking a load of money at a man during the BET Awards

Goals. 29. Oh yeah, she literally said she was out of fucks to give

30. In short... Rihanna, we are not worthy

Never change.