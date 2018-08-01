Rihanna Becomes First Black Woman On The Cover Of Vogue's September Issue

Rihanna has just made history by becoming the first black woman in the history of British Vogue to be featured on the September cover. The publication, which has been producing the monthly magazine for 102 years, has been undergoing a shakeup under the new editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, who joined the team in August last year. This is Enninful’s first September issue: the biggest (at 400 pages) and most influential edition in Vogue’s annual calendar, and he said he was “determined to make it something special”.

Vogue

Vogue

And boy, is it special. Available on news stands from Friday 3 August, and shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Nick Knight, it features the pop icon discussing everything from men to ageing. The 30-year-old said she gets asked a lot about relationship advice. Saying: “I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed. “A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as,” she added.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

When asked about her own appearance, and being the woman that a lot of women look up to, Rihanna said: “Oh you’re asking the wrong person.” She also said that now she is “thicc” and wants to get back into the gym. “I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

Not only is she being more embracing of her changing body as she gets older, but she is also being more selective about her friends. She told Vogue: “I’m very picky about friends. I don’t like to open myself up to everyone and so when you find people who are great and loyal, you don’t want to let go of that. I’ve been out here on my own since I was a teenager, so these people become like your family.” Enninful also shared a teaser video on his Instagram, talking to Rihanna and showing some behind the scenes footage of the shoot.

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:00am PDT