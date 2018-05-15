Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has released images and details of the latest additions to the makeup line. Welcome to #BeachPlease.

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on May 14, 2018 at 6:47am PDT

The summer palette includes limited edition lip luminisers (metallic lip glosses) and eye shimmers (stick foil eyeshadows), which will drop on 21 May.

In typical Fenty fashion, the highlighter and eyeshadow compacts have been updated to dramatic sunset shades. As Rihanna recently told Vogue: “I think the key to highlighter is not being afraid of it.” Consider that a rallying cry to embrace the bold.

The Killawatt Foils compacts come in either mint green and stone bronze, indigo and blush pink or a pink and orange duo, also known as “mimosa sunrise” and “sangria sunset”, which is proving to be the most popular on social media.

The travel friendly palette appeared in Rihanna’s Vogue Beauty Secrets video, with the shades swept across her cheeks and lids. In the words of badgirlriri, “My vibe for summer is more is more, so…”