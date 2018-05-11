Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty launch made the internet explode. When people first logged on to the website this morning, many faced an hour’s wait in a queue to gain access.
Riri’s lingerie brand includes a staggering 90 different options in an array of styles designed to suit a diverse range of body types and skin tones, in keeping with the Fenty ethos.
The label is also wallet-friendly as the bras range from £18.82 to £46.27, however some of the body suits cost up to £85.47.
For those who don’t want to scroll through all 90 options, we’ve selected 10 highlights to shop from the collection:
Embroidered Lace Bra in Caviar, £42.35.
Flock Dot Bustier in Bay, £61.95.
Unlined Lace Bra in Cocoa, £34.50.
Cami And Shorty Set in Pearl, £54.11.
Lace Teddy in Candy Apple Red, £61.95
Cami And Shorty Set inHighlighter, £54.11.