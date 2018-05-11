EDITION
    • STYLE
    11/05/2018 10:59 BST

    Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Launch: 10 Of Our Favourites From The Collection

    The ruffle open cup bra 👌

    Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty launch made the internet explode. When people first logged on to the website this morning, many faced an hour’s wait in a queue to gain access.

    Riri’s lingerie brand includes a staggering 90 different options in an array of styles designed to suit a diverse range of body types and skin tones, in keeping with the Fenty ethos. 

    The label is also wallet-friendly as the bras range from £18.82 to £46.27, however some of the body suits cost up to £85.47.

    For those who don’t want to scroll through all 90 options, we’ve selected 10 highlights to shop from the collection:

    Ruffle Open Cup Bra in Caviar, £18.82 and Cami And Shorty Set in Caviar, £54.11.  

    Embroidered Lace Bra in Caviar, £42.35

    Flock Dot Bustier in Bay,  £61.95.

    Unlined Lace Bra in Cocoa, £34.50

    Triangle Lace Bralette in Honey, £18.82, Mesh Lace Thong in Honey, £14.51.

    Cami And Shorty Set in Pearl, £54.11

    A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY (@savagexfenty) on

    Lace Teddy in Candy Apple Red, £61.95

    Cami And Shorty Set inHighlighter, £54.11

     

