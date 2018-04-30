Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Promises To Shake Up Fashion's Approach To Size Inclusivity

Rihanna is preparing to launch her new lingerie line on 11 May and it promises to do for size inclusivity what Fenty Beauty did for makeup diversity.

Savage x Fenty has launched with a ‘plus-size’ model starring in the campaign and instead of making curvier models the token, a range of body types is intrinsic to the brand which, unlike other lines created just for plus size women, will be stocking sizes from 32A to a 44DD cup and from extra small to XXX large.

Model Audrey Ritchie, seen in a dusty pink underwear set explained in the video, “I have really giant boobs...They were double-Ds by the time I was in the eighth grade. . . whichever gender you choose to have sex with, you should be proud and find yourself sexually.”

