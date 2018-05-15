Rihanna Stalker Charged After Allegedly Breaking Into Her Hollywood Home

A man has been charged with stalking Rihanna, after allegedly breaking into her home in the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

Eduardo Leon has been charged with felony counts of stalking, first-degree residential burglary and vandalism, and an additional misdemeanour count of resisting arrest.

The California-born 27-year-old is accused of hopping a fence and entering a house owned by Rihanna on 9 May, where he is thought to have stayed for around 12 hours, eventually being arrested the following day.