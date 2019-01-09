Rihanna Launches The Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection And We're Here For It

Rihanna has officially made 2019 her year. On New Years Day, she announced the launch of the much anticipated Fenty Concealers in 50 shades, and now she’s unveiled the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. Giving fans a sneak peek on her Instagram, the artist and businesswoman modelled a hot pink, sheer bra adorned with love hearts and stars paired with over the elbow red velvet gloves and a heart headband, captioned ‘Eat your ❤️ out.’

Featuring sheer bodysuits, heart-shaped nipple covers, lace bralettes, babydoll cami dresses, and high-waisted thongs, the collection emulates Rihanna’s daring style, with pieces that will reveal a little or lot this Valentine’s. Speaking to Vogue, Rihanna explained how she’s turning wearing lingerie into a message of female empowerment. “Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it’s about celebrating it and that’s what Savage x is all about.” The size inclusive collection is available online in 32AA to 44DD in bras and XS to XXXL in underwear and will set you back anything from $20 to $68 (£15.68 - £53.31). Here are the five pieces we’ve got our eye on.

This pink halterneck bodysuit with strategically love hearts.

Dress like the star herself with this black cutout bra with adjustable straps.

For something a little less bold but equally as sexy, buy the matching bra to make a set or pair with a plain black one.

The thicker straps on this liptick-printed piece is great for bigger busts.

The co-ordinating high-rise knickers are sheer, sexy and very daring with one pull of the ribbon enough to leave you in nothing at all.