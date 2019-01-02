Fenty Beauty Is Launching New Concealers In 50 Shades To Cover Up Your Tired Eyes

When Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017 with an all inclusive 40-shade foundation range, it set a new bar for the makeup industry. Taking into consideration all skin tones, it catered to everyone, particularly people of colour, who struggled to find their shade in existing ranges.

Soon to follow, its KillaWatt highlighters, Stunna Lip Paints and ever-growing line of Mattemoiselle Lipsticks – new shades were dropped on Boxing Day, FYI – made Fenty’s mark and it soon became a go-to beauty brand.

Taking the next step to global makeup domination, Rihanna used an Instagram post on New Year’s Day to announce that Fenty will be launching a Pro Filt’r Concealer in 50 shades and extending its immensely popular Pro Filt’r Foundation by 10 shades on 11 January.