Fenty Beauty Is Launching New Concealers In 50 Shades To Cover Up Your Tired Eyes

When Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017 with an all inclusive 40-shade foundation range, it set a new bar for the makeup industry. Taking into consideration all skin tones, it catered to everyone, particularly people of colour, who struggled to find their shade in existing ranges.
Soon to follow, its KillaWatt highlighters, Stunna Lip Paints and ever-growing line of Mattemoiselle Lipsticks – new shades were dropped on Boxing Day, FYI – made Fenty’s mark and it soon became a go-to beauty brand.
Taking the next step to global makeup domination, Rihanna used an Instagram post on New Year’s Day to announce that Fenty will be launching a Pro Filt’r Concealer in 50 shades and extending its immensely popular Pro Filt’r Foundation by 10 shades on 11 January.
The songstress wrote, “Happy New Year!!! Get into the cure real quick! #PROFILTRCONCEALER coming January 11th.” while expertly applying it under her eyes, down the bridge of her nose and covering up a spot on her chin.
With a doe-foot applicator that promises it will cover up your hangovers and your tired, post-party season eyes, including bags, dark circles, spots and hyper-pigmentation, don’t fret about finding your concealer shade to match your Fenty foundations as all the shades correspond.
So, if you’re shade 320 in the Pro Filt’r Foundation, you’ll be the same shade in the new concealers.
Whether you’ve perfected the art of flawless application or are a newbie to the makeup game, Rihanna’s got you covered, with a tutorial on YouTube on how to make the most of the new concealers.
Applying it both directly under her eyes in a triangle shape and patting in with her fingers or onto to her hand and blended onto skin with a concealer brush, she says: “With a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky, but this formula does not.”
And that’s not all. Arriving at the same time as the concealers will be eight translucent shades of Pro Filt’r Setting Powder, to keep your makeup in place, alongside a Powder Puff Setting Brush, Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo, and the Concealer Precision Brush, so you can effortlessly buff and blend your way into 2019.
With no word yet on price, look out for the new Fenty Beauty concealers, powders and brushes available on the 11 January at Harvey Nichols, online and in UK stores.