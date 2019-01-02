8 Vegan Shampoos To Try For Veganuary

Embracing a plant-based lifestyle doesn’t have to be a struggle. The beauty industry has especially made a concerted offer to introduce vegan formulas across skincare, makeup and haircare. But finding the right product can be akin to looking for a needle in a haystack. Cruelty-free is also a term you’ll find on many a beauty product, but doesn’t guarantee that it’s vegan. Many cruelty-free hair products in particular contain ingredients derived from animals such as honey, beeswax and keratin. So, for a concise and accurate list of the most essential hair product of all - shampoo - we’ve rounded up the best of the budget-friendly so you can tame frizz, reduce flyaways and most importantly, cleanse hair, with complete peace of mind. You may worry that switching to a vegan shampoo might mean compromising on quality, price or won’t be as effective as you usual favourite. But according to Louisa Gayford, Garnier’s Scientific Advisor, the texture and efficacy remains consistent and will feel and lather the same as a non-vegan alternative. Go Nuts

Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Shampoo, Boots, £3.99, 360ml Garnier’s entire Ultimate Blends range is vegan and we love this shampoo that combats daily damage facing our hair. Enriched with organic almond milk from Spain and organic agave soap from Mexico, the silicone-free, lightweight formula leaves hair silky smooth and soft. Plus, the packaging is made from 30 per cent recycled plastic and once you’ve used every drop, you can recycle the whole bottle, including the lid. The hair mask is worth checking out too, for a weekly hydration boost. Buy it here Coastal Waters

Big Sea Salt Shampoo, Lush, £7.50, 130g An industry leader in the fight against animal testing, not to mention its products are quite literally lush. The sea salt shampoo is no exception, the salt adds volume to tired tresses without being drying for curly hair, while the coconut oil softens locks and the tooth wrack seawood infusion, strengthens. A little goes a long way, so use sparingly unless you want to end up with a head full of foam. Buy it here Hydration, Hydration, hydration

Black Castor & Shea Replenish Shampoo, Superdrug, £3.66 (was £5.49) If breakage or weakened hair is your issue then you’ll love this supersize 400ml tub from Superdrug’s own haircare range. The hydrating blend of castor oil, Shea butter and plant keratin counteract the affects of chemical treatments, colouring and heated tools which can dry out and damage hair. Buy it here. Sweet Strawberry

Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo, The Body Shop, £6.50, 250ml So good you’ll want to eat it, although we wouldn’t recommend it, give dull hair a new burst of life with The Body Shop’s silicone-free shampoo. Enriched with Italian strawberries and Community Trade from Mexico, it won’t weigh hair down and helps to detangle knots and keep your mane manageable. Enjoy the sweetly-smelling results. Not for human consumption. Buy it here. Pure And Simple

Pureology Purify Shampoo, Feel Unique, £13.20 (was £16.50), 250ml Specifically made with colour-treated hair in mind, this shampoo gentle cleanses locks while retaining that fresh-from-the-salon vibrancy. The blend of chamomile, aloe, rosemary and tea tree oil won’t strip colour and will effectively remove build of chlorine, hard water minerals and residue from your favourite styling creams. Buy it here. Lovely Lavender

L’Oréal Paris Botanicals Lavender Sensitive Scalp Shampoo, Feel Unique, £5.95 (was £7.99), 400ml For sensitive scalps with fine, fragile hair, this is the shampoo for you. Infused with organic lavender, soya and coconut essential oils, it works to sooth scalps, detangle unmanageable tresses, and leave weakened hair hydrated and soft. Along with being 100 per cent vegan, the formula is also 98 per cent natural in packaging made from recycled materials. Buy it here Super Soft

Maria Nila True Soft Shampoo, Sally Beauty, £14.92, 300ml Swedish brand Maria Nila is focused on bringing high quality, 100 per cent vegan luxury haircare. Nice to animals and nature, you may know the brand for its hair masks but we’re lusting after this smoothing argan oil shampoo. Work this through wet hair and enjoy static-free locks and reduced frizz while combating damage done by heat styling, UV rays. Plus it also helps lock colour in, you’ll see no fading of your box or salon dye-job with this. Buy it here Superfood Shine

Evolve Beauty Superfood Shine Shampoo, John Lewis, £12, 250ml All the products by Evolve, an up and coming cruelty-free, all vegan brand are handmade by a small team led by founder Laura in their studio in Hertfordshire. A small range of skincare, bodycare and haircare include this sugar and coconut-rich shampoo, that gentle cleanses your scalp and hair without stripping its natural oils. With baobab proteins to boost shine, softness and smoothness and organic pomegranate extract to hydrate, you’re in good hands with this supersize bottle. Plus, it will look super chic on your bathroom shelf. Buy it here