Make way for powder-dipped nails and upgrade your manicure with one of the beauty trends for 2019, according to Pinterest.

Gel manicures may give you glossy, smudge-proof and long-lasting colour, but are not without their vices. Typically caused by the removal process, which involves soaking nails in acetone, they can dry out nail beds leaving them feeling weak and fragile.

So what’s the alternative? Powder-dipped nails has been named as one of Pinterest’s top trends for 2019, as searches for the beauty choice is up a whopping 442% this year. The latest innovation quite literally means nails dipped in pigmented powder.

Consider them sitting in between a regular mani and acrylic nails. Instead of using UV rays to lock in the polish, nails are dipped into a jar of your chosen coloured powder, sandwiched between a base coat and a sealant, for colour that will last three to four weeks. It is, however, worth noting that to reduce risk of nail infections, a nail technician should use a new pot of powder when applying the product – and you should always have a licensed professional remove the product for you.

Currently causing a social-media frenzy, watch it in action and scroll through our round-up for your very own powder-dipped mani mood board.

Pretty In Pink