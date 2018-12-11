Make way for powder-dipped nails and upgrade your manicure with one of the beauty trends for 2019, according to Pinterest.
Gel manicures may give you glossy, smudge-proof and long-lasting colour, but are not without their vices. Typically caused by the removal process, which involves soaking nails in acetone, they can dry out nail beds leaving them feeling weak and fragile.
So what’s the alternative? Powder-dipped nails has been named as one of Pinterest’s top trends for 2019, as searches for the beauty choice is up a whopping 442% this year. The latest innovation quite literally means nails dipped in pigmented powder.
Consider them sitting in between a regular mani and acrylic nails. Instead of using UV rays to lock in the polish, nails are dipped into a jar of your chosen coloured powder, sandwiched between a base coat and a sealant, for colour that will last three to four weeks. It is, however, worth noting that to reduce risk of nail infections, a nail technician should use a new pot of powder when applying the product – and you should always have a licensed professional remove the product for you.
Currently causing a social-media frenzy, watch it in action and scroll through our round-up for your very own powder-dipped mani mood board.
Pretty In Pink
Give a nod to royalty in this subtle yet chic, baby pink reverse french tip. A great everyday shade, it’s close to Essie’s Ballet Slippers, which is the colour worn by Meghan Markle on her wedding day and is reportedly the Queen’s favourite.
Summer Lovin’
Pay homage to Pantone’s Colour of The Year (which FYI is Living Coral) with this Live Love Carnaval shade from OPI. Brighten up your outfit, and let your nails do all the talking with a mandarin orange shade.
The Perfect Nude
The search for the perfect nude may be a lifelong one, but an almond-shaped nude nail with pink undertones is the best place to start. A universally flattering look, it suits all skin tones and nail lengths.
50 Shade Of Blue
Be bold and go bright with this ocean blue shade. Keep it simple with an all over colour or add depth with an accented ring finger. In the spirit of Christmas, dip it in glitter for a festive finish.
Sleigh Bells Ring
If themed nails are your go-to, why not try this Christmas-inspired french mani? With festive red glitter, decorated with snow detailing and a glossy finish, it’ll keep you in the festive spirit all December long.
